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Maniesh Paul's mother Urmil Paul passes away at 77

Actor-host Maniesh Paul is mourning the loss of his mother, Urmil Paul, who passed away in Delhi at the age of 77. While the family has not shared the cause of her death, condolences have begun pouring in from fans and members of the entertainment industry as Maniesh grieves the personal loss.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: July 8, 2026 6:13 PM IST
Maniesh Paul's mother Urmil Paul passes away at 77

Maniesh Paul's mother Urmil Paul passes away at 77

Maniesh Paul is going through a tough time, his mother, Urmil Paul, has passed away in Delhi at 77. The family hasn’t shared details about what happened, and Maniesh hasn’t posted anything publicly yet. Right now, his fans and friends from the entertainment world are mostly keeping quiet, sending their support from a distance while he takes time to grieve. Urmil Paul rarely stepped into the spotlight, but she played a big part in Maniesh’s life. He’s often credited his parents for standing by him, from his early days as a radio jockey to making it big on TV and in films. Those who’ve followed his journey know how important his family was to him.

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Maniesh made his mark first as an RJ, then became a well-known face on television, hosting reality shows, award nights, and connecting with audiences through his humor and presence. Later, he jumped into films and web shows, taking on comic and supporting roles, but always managing to stand out. As word spread about Urmil Paul’s passing, people poured out their condolences online. Fans and industry colleagues are waiting for the family to say more, but one thing’s clear: Maniesh’s loss has struck a chord with everyone who’s watched his journey.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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