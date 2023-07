Manipur is hit with communal clashes, for the past two months, between Meitei and Kukis. The already unstable situation in the state worsened after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hilly areas of Manipur on May 3, protesting Meitei’s pursuit for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Amidst all this, another disturbing incident has come to the fore. On July 19, a gut-wrenching video of two Manipur women has gone viral on social media. In fact, Bollywood celebrities were unable to remain quiet seeing the horrid incident. Also Read - Manipur Violence: Akshay Kumar 'shaken' by video of women being stripped and paraded; wants harsh punishment

Bollywood celebrities react to Manipur violence

Riteish Deshmukh put forward his scorn on the atrocities the women faced, posing a question on humanity itself. “Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur… I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such a crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself,” he tweeted.

Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur… I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2023

Trending Now

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul.

It was humanity that was paraded..not the women?? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 20, 2023

Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian! — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 19, 2023



Manipur violence on social media

Akshay Kumar, known for films carrying a social message, was the first Bollywood celebrity to condemn the torture the Manipur women faced. He tweeted, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.”Sonu Sood, the man with several social works to his name, was also left “shaken” at the horrifying video, faced by the Manipur women as his contemptuous tweet read, “Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded..not the women.”Masaan actress Richa Chadha was left speechless at the Manipur macabre and described the incident to be “Shameful! Horrific! Lawless!”Actress Renuka Shahane also voiced her opinions on the issue, calling it to be a shame on mankind. “Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian!” she wrote.

Social media users have also urged the authorities to take strict action against the mob who imposed such heinous atrocities on the women. Reportedly, the police have arrested the main culprit of the assault case.