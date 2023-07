Manipur Violence is the raging topic on social media since last night. This has happened after a video from May 4, 2023 has gone viral. In the video, we can see two Kuki women being paraded naked through a village. They are surrounded by group of Meitei men. The sight of some of the men groping the private parts of the women has left people even more appalled, disgusted and horrified. As we know, there are complaints that the Manipur issue has not got enough media coverage, as it deserved. After the video went viral, a number of people have spoken up. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is the first to break his silence on social media. Also Read - Mary Kom director Omung Kumar saddened by Manipur disaster!

He tweeted, "Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again." Because there was a curfew many images of the destruction and atrocities did not make its way into mainstream media. Fans of Akshay Kumar praised him for taking a stand for the women who have been left scarred for life. Also Read - What is Priyanka Chopra doing in Manipur?

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

Chalo koi toh Aya apni influence se toh kuch hoga thanks.. @akshaykumar sir — Imran (JAWAN) (@sdimran086) July 20, 2023

Respect sir ❤️ — Depressed (@Isatyam_x) July 20, 2023

Thanks for your voice sir ?? @narendramodi pls take necessarily step against this incident Modiji ?? — Manisha Patel (@Manishapetal) July 20, 2023

