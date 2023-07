Priyanka Chopra is the recent Bollywood actress who has spoken up about the Manipur Violence video. The heinous crime committed in Mumbai has shaken the entire country. Akshay Kumar slammed the culprits and demanded justice for the women of Manipur. After Akshay, other celebs such as Jaya Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood and more celebs have spoken on the matter. And now, Priyanka Chopra has also voiced her anger and demanded swift justice. Also Read - Manipur Violence: After Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood and other celebs react to the heinous crime, call it an attack on humanity

Priyanka Chopra demands justice for the crime against women in Manipur

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt note condemning the violence against women in Manipur. She expressed shock that it took the people of the country, 77 days to know what's been happening in Manipur. The Citadel actress says that we cannot allow women to be pawns in any game. "The collective shame and anger needs to channelled now in a unified voice for just one thing - swift justice," the actress writes. She put up two hashtags as well which read together in shame and justice for the women of Manipur. Also Read - Manipur Violence: Akshay Kumar 'shaken' by video of women being stripped and paraded; wants harsh punishment

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story about Manipur Violence here:

What happened in Manipur?

The shocking and shameful thing is that the incident took place in May. It is being that two women were stripped and paraded through streets naked. They were surrounded by Meitei men. The most shocking thing being the men groping the private parts of the women. The incident has left everyone ashamed. The problem in Manipur has been the lack of media coverage for the crimes that are taking place. It has been a raging topic for a while now. The incident is heartbreaking and justice should be served.

Other Bollywood celebs react to Manipur violence

Akshay Kumar was one of the first people to react to the heinous crime against women in Manipur. Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, Renuka Shahane, and Riteish Deshmukh have all been seething in anger and disgust and are appalled by the audacity of the men. Jaya Bachchan also expressed her anger and said that she felt so ashamed that she could not see the whole video at all. The actress says that nobody has said a single word for the women of Manipur and slammed those talking about having 50% of women for the panel.