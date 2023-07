Last evening was a glamorous one! Manish Malhotra bridal couture show took place at Jio World Convention Centre with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh being the showstoppers. Ahead of the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh showed off their chemistry as they walked the ramp wear exquisite Manish Malhotra outfits. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a lehenga while Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a sherwani. The event was attended by many celebrities including The Ambanis. Also Read - Alia Bhatt dolls up for Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show; fans feel Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress is not 'comfortable'

Ranveer Singh greets the Ambanis amidst the ramp walk

A lot of videos from the event have gone viral on social media. In one such video, we see Ranveer Singh stopping to talk to Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and others. Amidst the ramp walk, he ensured to have a quick chat with the Ambanis and one can say that their conversation was funny as Isha couldn't stop laughing. There's another video in which fans could see Deepika Padukone nicely greeting Mukesh Ambani, Karan Johar and many others. Deepika Padukone looked flawless in a gorgeous netted saree with a sequenced blouse. Also Read - Ranveer Singh kissing Deepika Padukone in the middle of ramp walk at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show will make you go aww [Watch]

A lot of Bollywood celebrities attended the bridal fashion show by Manish Malhotra. Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Khush Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh and many more attended the big event and turned it into a starry affair. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor adorably congratulates a pap on being a father; asks him to show the baby picture later; fans call him the most genuine celebrity

Another video from the event that has gone viral on social media is of Ranveer Singh kissing wife Deepika Padukone amidst the ramp walk. Netizens are bowled over by his gesture and saying that this man never leaves an opportunity to make his wife feel special. That's true!

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film will make it to the theatres on July 28, 2023. It is a Karan Johar film made in full Bollywood style. From romance, drama to Alia Bhatt dancing in Chiffon sarees, it has it all. It is expected that the film will earn well at the box office. Let's wait and watch!