There are back-to-back Diwali parties happening in Bollywood. After Ramesh Taurani's big bash, ace designer Manish Malhotra organised a grand Diwali party at his residence. Some of the biggest names from the film industry attended this party. It was one starry night as celebs like Karan Johar, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Sidharth Malhotra and others got together to celebrate the festival of lights. Inside pictures and videos from the party suggest that all the stars had an entertaining evening.

One video, in particular, has gone viral as that shows Bollywood queens , , , dancing on 's song You are my Soniyaa from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum. The video has got every Bollywood buff nostalgic to see divas in one frame and it is all over entertainment news.

Watch the video of Kajol, Madhuri Dixit and others' below:

There is yet another video of Kajol and Madhuri Dixit enjoying themselves dancing at the party. These ladies definitely had the best time at Manish Malhotra's party. Madhuri Dixit and Kajol have worked together in films like Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and more. Fans are so impressed with their chemistry that they have coined a new term 'Kadhuri' for them. Sweet!

Apart from these stars, celebs like , , , , , , , Ibrahim Ali Khan, , Siddhant Chaturvedi, , Arpita Khan Sharma, and many more attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

Earlier, and too organised Diwali bashes at their respective homes. Looks like Bollywood is just in the mood to enjoy the festival of lights to the fullest.