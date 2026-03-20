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  • Manish Malhotra's mother Garima DIES at 94; Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor and Kiara Advani condole h...

Manish Malhotra's mother Garima DIES at 94; Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor and Kiara Advani condole her death

Manish Malhotra's mother Garima breathed her last at the age of 94. The news of her demise was confirmed by designer's team.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 20, 2026 12:05 AM IST

Manish Malhotra's mother Garima DIES at 94; Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor and Kiara Advani condole her death
A file photo of Manish Malhotra and his mother

Famed fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra, breathed her last on March 19, 2026. She was 94. In an official statement, Manish’s team confirmed, “With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother at the age of 94,” as reported by Hindustan Times. The note also focused on her long and happy journey. She was remembered as someone who left behind several cherished memories, massive love, and a legacy for her family.

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When will Garima Malhotra's funeral be held?

Garima Malhotra’s funeral will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026. It will begin at 10 am at Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai. Manish Malhotra's friends and well-wishers and close family members will join him in offering her a respectful farewell.

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Colleagues and friends condole Garima's demise

Several members of the film fraternity was quick to visit Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor expressed their condolences. Sonali Bendre and Karan Johar had rushed to Manish Malhotra’s residence following the news of his mother’s demise. Ranveena Tandon and several other Bollywood celebrities too condoled her death.

Manish Malhotra attended Dubai Fashion Week

For the second time, Indian couturier Manish Malhotra ended the Autumn-Winter season of Dubai Fashion Week with a show dedicated to the rafters. Manish Malhotra’s approach for his DFW outings was clear. “While the craftsmanship remains Indian at its heart, the styling and silhouette sometimes reflect regional confidence and sophistication,” he said. “There is a love for refinement, but also for spectacle done beautifully,” he added.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Manish Malhotra Manish Malhotra Garima Malhotra Death Manish Malhotra Mother Manish Malhotra Mother Garima Malhotra Passes Away