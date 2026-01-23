Mankatha re-release breaks internet, fans celebrate Ajith Kumar starrer like a festival by bursting...

Mankantha re-release has created havoc on internet and as well as outside theatres in Tamil Nadu, as fans are seen celebrating the movie's re-release. Read on.

Ajith Kumar starrer Mankatha is back on theatres after 15 years of its initial release in 2015. It was the 50th film of Ajith as a lead actor. Over the years, the movie became a classic over the year. The film ran to full houses, which created carnival like atmosphere in theatres in Tamil Nadu. The re-release of the film was equally celebrated, director Venkat Prabhu shared a heartwarming post that would keep audience on the tip of their feet. He wrote, “It’s time to re live Mankatha from today!! Please don’t reveal the climax.. and spoil the experience!! This picture is the மறக்க முடியாத moment during #mankatha shoot!!! Which can never ever happen in the near future!! Hope and wish I am wrong!!! LETS ENJOY MANKATHA.”

Fans turned the rerelease of Mankantha into festival

The re-release of Mankantha transformed into a festival for fans as they can be seen whistling in theatres, archanai-milk abhishekam, demand for larger than life cut outs. These all happened inside the cinema halls. Social media has been buzzing with video snippets of celebration inside theatres that drive one and all to unanimously agree it is a cult film.

TRENDING NOW

How fans are celebrating

A user tweeted along with the poster, “#MankathaReRelease got the poster from the theatre nearby home tommrow thala mankantha release.” Another wrote, “How many of u waiting for this scene At the time of this scene the theatre will be.” Fans were also seen dancing and bursting crackers outside the theatre. A tweet read, “@SalemArrs Celebration Begins #Mankatha #AjithKumar #MankathaReRelease.” Another wrote, “Blastu Blastu Salem Celebration.”

#MankathaReRelease got the poster from the theatre nearby home tommrow thala mankantha release ??? pic.twitter.com/KfLVfsWeSo — emerging fire 1519 (@DL20001519) January 22, 2026

About Mankantha

The action thriller movie is based on match fixing events, which revolves around a mafia gambling during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Mankantha stars Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Suhasini Rajaram Naidu, Ganesh Venkatram, Vaibhav Reddy, Anjali, Raai Laxmi and Ramesh Thilak in key roles. The movie has been written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Dayanidhi Azhagiri, Vivek Rathnavelu, and Dhayanidhi Alagiri. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director of the film. As per reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs 24 crore. Mankantha had a box office collection of over 68 crore at the box office in 2011.

Years later, now with the re-release, Mankatha has officially entered the highest-grossing club of re-releases, with pre-sales grossing over Rs 2.00 crore for the opening day through tracked cinemas, as per a report by Sacnilk.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more