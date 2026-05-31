Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on abuse and threats during Ghooskhor Pandat backlash

Ghooskhor Pandat features Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta in key roles. It was announced by Netflix at its Next on Netflix 2026 event.

Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on abuse and threats during Ghooskhor Pandat backlash

A few months back, actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Neeraj Pandey was dragged into a major controversy over their Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. The title was slammed for "disrespecting and hurting the sentiments" of the Brahmin community. While the makers made a clarification that it didn't focus on any caste, the backlash compelled them to remove the promotional content. Months after the controversy, Manoj has made an important revelation.

What did Manoj Bajpayee say on Ghooskhor Pandat controversy?

During a chat with PTI, Manoj talked that the row and how it impacted the entire team for some time and that he was subjected to abuse and threats. He mentioned they never saw it coming, but when it occurred, they put out an apology within two days. He told PTI, “We didn't expect it. But when it happened, in two day's time we put out our apology. If anything is offending anyone with that much of intensity, we as creative people are always there to mend our ways or correct ourselves. I personally feel that the title change is not going to be such a huge thing, we are creative people, we can come up with ten different titles and they will be equally exciting.”

Did threats impact him?

Manoj further explained that when the threats sent to him, he travelled continuously without any fear. "When people are trolling you, abusing you and getting your family into the whole thing, I feel empathy for them. The film talks about something else. But I think on social media now people are impatient and they are eager and desperate to come out with their opinion without even knowing fully about the subject matter. I'm a person who is very curious for knowledge, I'm a well-educated person, and I don't have any intention, I don't have that energy and time to argue with people, who are that impatient with their opinion or who are not even bothering to educate themselves. So, why to argue with them? Don't get into the mud with the people who like to roll you into the mud.”

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