Manoj Bajpayee files a legal suit against Kamaal R Khan in an Indore Court for calling him ‘charsi and ganjedi’

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan is back in the news. This time it his offensive tweet against Manoj Bajpayee that is grabbing the headlines. The Family Man actor has decided to take legal action against him. He has filed a defamation complaint at an Indore court confirms his lawyer. Manoj Bajpayee filed the criminal complaint in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) against Kamaal R Khan (46) under under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). The news was made public by Manoj Bajpayee's lawyer, Paresh S Joshi. He said that he urged the Court to register a case of criminal defamation. It seems he decided to take action after Khan posted a rather derogatory tweet on July 26. Paresh S Joshi said that Manoj Bajpayee personally came to the Court to record his statement.

Kamaal R Khan had tweeted, "I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don't watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can't be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone." As we know, it refers to someone who is a marijuana addict.

Kamaal R Khan made some atrocious remarks against Salman Khan's Radhe as well. Salman Khan decided to take legal action after the comments went viral. KRK said that he had only done his critique of the film but Salman Khan's team claimed that it was nothing less than a personal attack. It also said statements made on his NGO, Being Human.

Manoj Bajpayee The Family Man 2 has been a blockbuster show. People loved it to bits. He has some good projects in his kitty for the coming months.