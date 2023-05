Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the brightest stars in the industry who worked his way up without any help from anyone. However, he was found dead in June 2020, leaving everyone in a huge shock and with a permanent void. His demise shocked everyone in the industry as well and his well-wishers and colleagues often remember him. Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently promoting Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, worked with Sushant in Sonchiriya. The actor was asked about nepotism, industry politics and Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Also Read - Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is an eye-opener; the courtroom drama is hard-hitting and gripping

Manoj Bajpayee talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he was personally affected by the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor recalls sharing a close bond with Sushant on the sets while shooting for Sonchiriya. The late actor would cook Mutton for him and often come to eat with him. Manoj shares that he never knew he would take such a drastic step but adds that Sushant had opened up on the challenges he faced with him. Also Read - Bandaa star Manoj Bajpayee does not agree with censoring OTT content; says, 'Leave it in the hands of the makers' [EXCLUSIVE]

Manoj Bajpayee shares that Sushant Singh Rajput could not handle groupism and politics in the industry

The actor shares that politics has been in the industry forever, but it gets dirtier after one achieves success. Manoj Bajpayee shares that he never had any issue with it since he was thick-skinned and stubborn. However, that wasn't the case with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Family Man actor reveals that the late actor shared these challenges that he faced in the industry. As per a report in Pinkvilla, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj was asked if nepotism affected Sushant. The actor says that Sushant wanted to be a star. Now, the problem with that is that there's fierce competition for the same as everyone tries their best to get that position. But Sushant couldn't bear the same, he says. "I have realised that he was a pure soul and andar se baccha tha. He could not understand the manipulation that was needed," Manoj signs off. Also Read - Bandaa star Manoj Bajpayee CONFIRMS Gangs of Wasseypur 3 is not happening; says, 'Anurag Kashyap has told me...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Trending Now

What is Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai?

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi is about a lawyer fighting a case against a Godman accused of rape. The actor plays advocate PC Solanki. A case was filed against the makers by the team of Aasaram Bapu, asking for a stay on the release. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is releasing on 23rd May.