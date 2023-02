Manoj Bajpayee keeps a low profile and down-to-earth attitude despite immense popularity. He is a critically acclaimed actor and chooses to speak only when needed. The National award-winning actor has given some amazing films like Raajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, and more. Not just movies he also showcased his brilliant work in digital space too featuring in web series like The Family Man and others. The actor who is promoting his upcoming movie Gulmohar recalled the time when he went to a disco for the first time. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee reveals he quit dancing after seeing Hrithik Roshan; Here’s why

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Manoj Bajpayee reminisced about the day when took him to a discotheque. He had never seen such a life as he hails from a small town in Bihar. He spent a long time in Delhi for his college and theater but had never been to a theater. Manoj revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan who took him to a discotheque for the first time. The actor mentioned that he was in slippers and somehow they managed to arrange shoes.

Manoj Bajpayee added he got to know what a club exactly is when he went to a club named Ghungroo in Delhi. He recalled people were dancing there but he was in a corner, sipping wine. So this was the first time when Manoj Bajpayee experienced a disco. He rose to fame with 1998 film Satya directed by .

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gulmohar. The family drama also stars , Suraj Sharma, , Kaveri Seth, and Simran. It is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. Gulmohar is will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd March.

Meanwhile, Manoj also has a third season of the popular web show The Family Man created by Raj & DK. After two successful seasons, the audience is now waiting for The Family Man 3.