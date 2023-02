Manoj Bajpayee is a versatile actor and has never failed to impress the audience with his brilliant performance. Time and again fans hail him for his performance in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Satya, Sarkar, The Family Man, and more. Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gulmohar also starring Sharmila Tagore. The actor is busy promoting the film and during one such promotional interview, he revealed that he was a trained dancer until he saw Hrithik Roshan. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali dating rumours to her reaction to Raj Kundra's porn film case: A look at her bold statements, dating history and more

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, the actor recalled his old days when he used to dance and sing. He revealed that since he is a theater actor it was a prerequisite for an artist to sing and dance. Even if you do not become a frontline singer, you must be a chorus singer at least. Manoj further revealed that he was trained in Chhau dance. But when Hrithik Roshan came in the industry, Manoj decided to step back and gave up on dancing. After seeing Hrithik he told himself 'aaj ke baad dancing ka khwaab band kyuki ab ye nahi seekh sakta main'.

Manoj Bajpayee's breakthrough film Satya was released in 1998 and 's debut was Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000. The actor's performance in the song Sapne Me Milte Hai from Satya was highly appreciated. He added that he has already done dance whatever he had to before star entered the industry.

Meanwhile, Gulmohar is a family drama directed by Rahul V Chittella. The story is about a multi-generation family – the Batras – who are sent on a dizzy ride as they deal with insecurities when they are to move out of their 34-year-old family home. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and , the film stars , , Kaveri Seth, and . It is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. Gulmohar is scheduled to release on 3rd March on Disney+ Hotstar.