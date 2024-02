Manoj Bajpayee's biography reveals how his family reacted to his interfaith marriage with actress Shabana Raza. Shabana was a popular name in Bollywood but after her marriage with the Killer Soup actor, she chose to quit her acting career. Manoj has been a loyal husband to Shabana and till date, he is madly and deeply in love with the former actress. In his biography, it is mentioned how it wasn't easy for him coming from a Brahim family and marrying a Muslim girl, but it all went smoothly. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee's Joram gets added to the prestigious Oscar Library; actor expresses joy, 'We have come a full circle with this'

In his biography, it is mentioned by Piyush Pandey reportedly that Manoj took Shabana to his village to attend his sister's wedding in 1999 and that time he gave his family the hint about his relationship with her. The actor's sister Poonam in the same biography revealed that Shabana was trying her best to adjust and be comfortable with them and she came song with them in the temple despite being a Muslim and everyone in their family was cool and composed. Also Read - Inside pictures of Killer Soup star Manoj Bajpayee's house is proof of his elegant choices

Talking about his family, reaction Manoj had said that his family must have been worried about it. But never expressed it openly. In fact didn’t make her feel that she belonged to another religion. The reaction was quite progressive."My family might have been worried about Shabana’s religion, but nobody expressed it openly. They didn’t show any sadness either. On the other hand, Shabana’s family was open and progressive. They were not opposed to interfaith marriage and they had made that abundantly clear".

Manoj Bajpayee is doing exceptionally well in his career right now, and he once said how his wife is still surprised about the fact that he is still relevant and gets good work in the industry.

