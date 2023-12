Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most versatile stars in the film industry. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Manoj Bajpayee has featured in varied roles impressing audiences with his acting finesse. Currently, he is in the news for his latest release Joram. The story is about a man who is on the run with his infant as there are people from the system who want them dead. The film has received only positive reviews with all praising Manoj Bajpayee and his acting chops. The actor is also busy giving out interviews creating a buzz. In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee opened up on the environment of his house and shared that he got inspiration from his own family to play a 'voiceless' man. Also Read - Is Suhana Khan aware that people didn’t like The Archies? Orry spills the beans

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his mother being an alpha female

Talking about his family, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he derived inspiration from his own family as his father didn't have a voice and rather it was his mother who was the alpha female. He added that his mother was always independent and she hated the fact that she had to rely on her children in her last days. He was quoted saying, "My mother was the alpha female. Even in her last days, she was so independent. She hated to be dependent on anyone. She was asking my sister to give her poison so that she could die because she hated the fact that she was dependent on her children. So, I am from that family. I am brought up with that conditioning." Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Wamiqa Gabi, Most memorable performances in Hindi films and web series on OTT

All about Joram

Joram directed by Devashish Makhija released on December 8, 2023. Despite receiving fantastic reviews, the film could not mint massive money at the box office all thank to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal that released on December 1. The craze for Animal was such that it overshadowed films like Joram and Sam Bahadur. However, Joram is a complete winner as audiences have only had good things to say about it.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee is currently in news as he reviewed The Archies that marked the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and many more. He stated that he and his daughter did not like the film.

