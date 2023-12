Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor made their debut in Bollywood with The Archies which was released on Netflix. The film received massive criticism, especially from the star kids who were trolled for their acting skills. And many claimed this is acting’s death in the industry. And now Bollywood’s most talented actor Manoj Bajpayee has come out openly and expressed his dislike towards the film and he has his own reasons. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to Dulquer Salmaan: A look at the biggest OTT debuts of 2023

I didn't like The Archies says Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj in his interview with Zoom as per reported by Hindustan Times, spoke about his honest feelings for The Archies film and said," My daughter was watching The Archies and I told her, 'I do not liking it'. She was like, 'Okay' and by then I had watched it for 50 minutes. Archies is not a part of my growing up years. My growing-up years included Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. I might have read maybe just one book of Archies and I remember Veronica and Betty. But, she was also not liking it."

Manoj Bajpayee asks daughter Ava to speak in Hindi with him after watching The Archies

The Family Man 2 actor even mentioned how his daughter scolded him after he told her to speak in Hindi like the characters in the film are. She scolded back to his father and told him that he too is a busy man and doesn't have time in his family just like Veronica aka Suhana Khan's father in the film. "You are not giving family time, papa.’ Every time I start scolding her, she scolds me in return."

The Archies is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and the industry people showered a lot of on the film as it was the debut of the star kids. Lately people once again slammed The Archies actors after Aaradhya Bachchan's drama from her annual function in school went viral. And they called Aaradhya way better than Suhana.

Watch the video of Suhana Khan with Agastya Nanda.