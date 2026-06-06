Manoj Bajpayee shares special message for fans ahead of Governor, netizens call it 'Lajawab'

There has been massive buzz around Governor ever since the makers dropped it trailer. The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer draws inspiration from an important chapter in India’s economic history. The film - which is set against the backdrop of the 1991 financial crisis - has been making headlines for its compelling plot and of course the flawless performance it promises through Manoj Bajpayee. What makes anticipation around the film even more intense is that the makers have put out a new video featuring Manoj Bajpayee where in he grabs everyone's attention for the key lessons and insights he shares by portraying the Governor. As evident from the video, Manoj shares his thoughts on India’s journey as a global power. He also stresses on the fact that the country had to combat a vastly different reality in 1990. Drawing parallels between the film’s central figure and today’s youth, he encourages students to remain observant, responsible, and prepared to shape the country’s future.

What did Manoj say in latest video?

Manoj shares, "I urge all the finance, economics, management, and UPSC students to be alert that you are the future of the nation, and you should also be alert like the Governor. Governor saw what others couldn't see and India got financial freedom in 1990. You become the Governor of the future. The future of India is safe in your hands.” While sharing the video, the makers of Governor wrote, “Manoj Bajpayee shares why GOVERNOR brings back a chapter of history that every generation deserves to know. Appointment with the GOVERNOR Chapter 1: My Dear Students GOVERNOR, in cinemas on 12th June, 2026.”

Within minutes, his post went viral, and fans were quick to laud him. Many called his message 'Lajawab'.

While the film explores a defining chapter in India’s history when the nation faced financial crisis, it is gaining popularity for the massive amount of work that went into capturing the period. One of the toughest tasks for the producers was reportedly portraying the portraying the time period on television. Manoj Bajpayee - who essays the role of an RBI governor which is inspired by former RBI governor S Venkitaramanan - said he read about the episode through newspapers. “I was always a news junkie. So, I know for a fact that it happened. But I don’t have any knowledge of what went on behind the closed doors, and who were the people responsible for getting India out of that crisis,” he told PTI in an interview.

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