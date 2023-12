Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub have blown over film lovers in Devashish Makhija's film Joram. The movie has been loved by the critics. But it is struggling to find takers at the box office due to the box office mania of Animal, and steady run of Sam Bahadur. Joram has hit the cinema halls a week after these two biggies. In the past, Devashish Makhija and Bajpayee have worked in Tandav and Bhonsle. In an interview with News18, the actor said that they were aware of the impact of a clash with Animal and Sam Bahadur. He said Joram is comparatively a niche film, and they could only allot a certain sum of money to publicize it. Also Read - Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 complete winners list: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee and more win big

Watch the trailer of Joram here



Manoj Bajpayee slams the obsession with box office numbers

He said that the makers knew the scope of Joram. He said there was less pressure to earn profits from the movie. Manoj Bajpayee spoke about how too much talk on box office figures had ruined the sanctity of story-telling in cinema. He said when it comes to discussing a film, people only throw numbers which is not a right thing to do. Manoj Bajpayee said that even a common man nowadays talks about the earnings of a film. He was quoted as saying, "They feel that if a film has collected Rs 100 crore or above, it’s a very good film and that it qualifies for all kinds of honours in this country." Also Read - Jawan actress Priyamani shares update on The Family Man 3 and it'll leave fans EXCITED

Filmmakers chasing monetary records

Further slamming the obsession with numbers, Manoj Bajpayee said that filmmakers in a bid for box office records only pay attention to marketing. This has shifted the focus from pure story-telling. Instead, they think on how to convince the public that their film is a winner from day one. He said, "It’s like our key responsibility has changed completely." Joram is produced by Zee Studios. The movie is a social drama and talks about oppression and rebellion. Also Read - Hindi Diwas 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs known for their flawless Hindi