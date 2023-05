Anurag Kashyap has been making a lot of headlines, but not due to his film but for his unconventional behaviour and statements. Just a day ago, he claimed how he approached South Indian superstar Chiyaan Vikram for his film Kennedy, which is screened at the Oscars in 2023, and said how the Ponniyin Selvan star never got back to him. And immediately after this, Chiyyan Vikram mentioned that he himself called him, but there was no response, the filmmaker as massively trolled after this. And amid all these allegations, Manoj Bajpayee, who shares a strong bond with the filmmaker, called him a mad and eccentric man for not shooting Shool. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash reveals when Karan Kundrra said 'I love you' for the first time; TejRan fans dig out Bigg Boss 15 video as proof [WATCH HERE]

Shool was written by Anurag Kashyap , and it is till date one of the best films of Manoj Bajpayee. Of late, Manoj, who has been promoting his latest release, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, spoke largely about Anurag and how he is still disappointed with him for not directing Shool. Calling him a mad and eccentric man for turning down the golden opportunity of directing the film, he spoke to a publication and said," You will not find a more eccentric man. He had work; he was in charge; he’d written Shool, but he didn’t direct it. He’s stubborn, but more than stubborn, he’s mad.".

When asked if Anurag wasn't happy with the changes that were made in Shool and hence left the film, Bajpayee said," No, that wasn't the case. He was the writer; he could've directed it if he wanted to. But he had a script for a film called . You will all know that he is a 'dimaag ka tedha aadmi (slightly eccentric man)'. He had decided that his first film would only be Paanch and that he wouldn't direct anything else before it."

In one of his interviews, Anurag mentioned that he wasn't happy with the last-minute changes in the script made by the producer of the film, and hence he left it. Manoj and Anurag have worked together in Gangs of Wasseypur, and till date, it is counted as one of the best films of Anurag Kashyap.