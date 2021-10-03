The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee is no more. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 83. He was said to be critically ill and was in the hospital in Delhi for the past few days. The actor is said to have flown down from Kerala where he had been shooting for his next film to Delhi to conduct the last rites of his father. As per news agency PTI, the spokesperson of Manoj Bajpayee confirmed the news and said, "Manoj's father's condition was very critical since past few days. After hearing the news Manoj rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project." Also Read - Need to fill the void left by Money Heist season 5? From Special 26 to Ocean's Eleven – here are 7 heist movies to watch right now on Netflix, Voot, Amazon Prime and Google Play

Further Director and lyricist Avinash Das also tweeted and extended his heartfelt condolences to Manoj Bajpayee. In Hindi, he wrote, "Manoj Bhaiya's father is no more. Missing the moments spent with him. I took this picture in Bhitiharwa Ashram. He was a man of great endurance. Always kept himself away from the touch of the son's opulence. There was a big man in a modest weft. greeting. Homage."

As per the reports, Manoj Bajpayee's father's funeral took place at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi. May his soul rest in peace.

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in The Family Man 2 and Dial 100.