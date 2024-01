Manoj Bajpayee is beaming with pride as his recent film Joram gets added to the illustrious Oscar library. Despite its underwhelming performance at the box office, the movie received critical acclaim for its thrilling plot and Manoj's unparalleled acting skills. His remarkable performance in the movie has undoubtedly established him as the ultimate content king, and the addition of Joram to the Oscar library further reinforces this. Manoj recently expressed his elation on the milestone achievement. Also Read - Killer Soup actor Manoj Bajpayee reacts to being called 'King of OTT' in comparison to Shah Rukh Khan

Manoj Bajpayee's reacts to Joram being added to the prestigious Oscar Library

Manoj Bajpayee has always been driven by his passion for acting, and not by the pursuit of fame or success. He is focused on strong projects that challenge him as an actor, and he is not swayed by the numbers game. In a recent interaction with News18, Manoj expressed his joy at Joram being added to the prestigious Oscar library. He said that he indeed feels blessed that the film has received such an honor, and he believes that this achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team. The actor also said that with this achievement Joram has come to its full circle. Manoj also stated that he is proud of his work and appreciates the recognition that comes with it however he does not seek validation. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee reveals his mother asked for 'poison so she could die'; calls her alpha female

Manoj Bajpayee's angry reaction on Joram's box office debacle

Joram was released on December 8th, 2023, but despite its critical acclaim, the movie did not perform well at the box office. Manoj Bajpayee expressed his frustration about its obsession with box office numbers. He boldly stated that a film is considered successful only if it crosses the 100-crore mark, and that even movie-goers now believe that only movies crossing this threshold are worth watching in theaters or being discussed about.