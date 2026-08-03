Manushi Chhillar DANCES to Shankar Mahadevan's Vande Mataram song at CWG 2026 closing ceremony

Manushi Chhillar danced to Shankar Mahadevan's live rendition of Vande Mataram as India officially took over the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

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Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar gave a mesmerising performance during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday night, July 2, as the country was granted the rights to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad was declared the city to host the grand sports event. It was a moment of national pride.

Manushi Chhillar turns heads with Vande Mataram dance

Coming back to Manushi Chhillar's performance, the actress grooved to the beats of Vande Mataram, sung live by ace singer Shankar Mahadevan. Manushi looked stunning in a traditional outfit and was joined by a group of dancers representing different parts of India. The performances included folk dance, with bright costumes, fireworks and showcasing of India's vibrant landscapes and landmarks.

The theme of their performance was Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam i.e. ‘The World Is One Family’. This theme is in line with India's unity and diversity.

Shankar Mahadevan's electrifying performance

Shankar Mahadevan also won hearts by performing "Aye Watan" and "Ab Tu Bhaag Milkha" songs. His booming voice set the emotional tone in the stadium. He also sang songs praising the Indian spirit and sports, receiving a lot of applause from the audience.

How fans reacted to Manushi's CWG 2026 presence

As soon as the announcement of Manushi's grand presence at the closing ceremony was made, fans took to the comment section of her social handle to share their views. One user wrote, "Sooooo Proud of you!!!, " another commented, "Wow this is amazing."

A third user wrote, "Forever our Miss World."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vision Amdavad2030 (@visionamdavad2030)

Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

One of the most important parts of the night was the formal handover of the Commonwealth Games flag to India. This important move was made in the presence of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, along with other dignitaries on stage.

Ahmedabad will now host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, becoming the second Indian city after New Delhi hosted the event in 2010. The 2030 edition will be the 100th Commonwealth Games. It is expected to attract thousands of athletes from the Commonwealth countries and showcase India’s growing sports infrastructure.

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