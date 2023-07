Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently opened up about her journey to winning the coveted beauty pageant and her foray into films. As we know, Manushi’s debut film Samrat Prithviraj, failed to perform at the box office. But the actress took the failure in her stride, revealing that she had learned a lot from the film team, while on the sets. Among the other things she spoke about, the model-turned-actress shared her thoughts on the preconceived notion of beauty pageant winners failing to perform on screen. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Namrata Shirodkar and other Bollywood beauties who won beauty pageants before beginning their acting journey [View Pics]

Manushi Chhillar on ‘pageant girls cannot act’ claim

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Manushi Chhillar talked about how the film industry put pageant girls under a label, claiming that they do not know how to act. In fact, she too had to face such comments during the initial years of her film career. But, it was by working extra hard that she managed to prove the people in the film industry wrong. "There is a preconceived notion pageant girls cannot act. When I came here, people in the industry told me 'Oh you know people think pageant girls cannot act, beauty queens can't act," she said.

Manushi Chhillar was asked to work harder

"Even at YRF (Yash Raj Films), they told me 'You have to work a little harder because you have to overcome the preconceived notions.' I didn't realise it as such back then," added Manushi Chhillar. The Samrat Prithviraj actress, however, reasoned that some of the "finest actors" in Bollywood, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra were doing exceptionally well in the film world, contrary to the belief.

Manushi Chhillar compares film and beauty pageant industries

Drawing comparisons between the beauty pageant and the film industry, Manushi Chhillar said that while the former is about helping each other and “sisterhood”, showbiz was quite different and a fiercely “competitive” field. “Miss World was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, acting is a profession,” she concluded.

Manushi Chhillar upcoming films

Manushi Chhillar has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty. She has been roped in for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The cast ensemble also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jugal Hansraj. Manushi is also a part of Arun Gopalan’s Tehran, where she will be sharing screen space opposite John Abraham.