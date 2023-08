Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's dating rumours started in 2021. It was being reported that the Prithviraj Chauhan actress has found love in Nikhil Kamath and they are going strong. It was after their pictures from Rishikesh went viral that rumours of their affair hit headlines. However, recently, Nikhil Kamath hit headlines as his name got linked to Rhea Chakraborty. Rumours went rife that there is something brewing between Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil Kamath. So what's with Manushi Chillar and Nikhil Kamath relationship? Here's what we know about their latest relationship status. Also Read - Manushi Chhillar becomes a favourite for brand endorsements

Have Manushi Chillar and Nikhil Kamath broken up?

A report in News18 Showsha suggests that Manushi Chillar and Nikhil Kamath are no more a couple. In fact, they allegedly broke up almost three months ago. The link up rumours of Rhea Chakraborty and Nikhil Kamath have nothing to do with his alleged breakup with Manushi. The portal had a source saying Manushi and Nikhil have gone their separate ways though the reason behind their split is very unclear. The source was quoted saying, "Yes, it’s true that Manushi and Nikhil were dating each other for some time. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago. The reason behind their spilt remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note." The source added that Manushi Chillar is happily single now. Also Read - Manushi Chillar is delighted as Miss World 2023 beauty pageant comes to India after 27 years

It was back in June this year that Manushi Chillar had herself revealed her relationship status. She had stated that she is very much single. To Bollywood Hungama, she quoted that she would not go out of her way to hide a relationship as it is pretty much normal. She said that everyone dates and there is nothing to hide. But she categorically denied being in a relationship at the moment. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Manushi Chillar character details in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer revealed; know here

Manushi Chillar's upcoming films

Manushi Chillar won the Miss World pageant in 2017 and marked her debut in the year Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Samrat in 2022. Now she is going to be a part of The Great Indian Family that stars Vicky Kaushal as the main lead. She also has Tehran in the pipeline.