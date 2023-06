Former Miss World winner Manushi Chhillar is without doubt a self-made woman who is climbing the ladder of success with each step she takes. Today, she is a role model for young women not only because of her beauty but also because she has inspired people throughout the world with her inspirational path that came along with the Miss World crown. After raising the flag high and bringing back the coveted Miss World crown after 17 years in 2017, Manushi has been unstoppable, setting the standard for success, and establishing a more recognisable brand for self in the worlds of glamour and film. Also Read - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Manushi Chillar character details in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer revealed; know here

It's an exciting news for Manushi to see Miss World being hosted in India

Manushi who represented India at the world level, is thrilled and honoured to be a part of the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant, which will be hosted in India. Today, the Miss World Organisation confirmed that the 71st Miss World pageant will be hosted in India, marking the contest's return to India after a 27-year. Clearly, it's an exciting new for Manushi to see Miss World being hosted in India as her life changed after the big win she brought to India.

Sharing her excitement and the news , Manushi wrote on her social media, "Wohoo! Super excited to welcome the @missworld competition in India!!"

For Manushi, who was crowned with Miss World in 2017, this is indeed a moment to be proud of. Being a former winner and queen, Manushi has always shown ropes to her successors. The actress is always seen rooting for others and it will be exciting to know who gets crownedas Miss World this year.

The sincere, hardworking and intelligent Manushi has definitely made a big name for herself and became a global influencer, definitely her journey is an inspiration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Tehran next to John Abraham and operation Valentine Operation Valentine with Varun Tej amongst many others.