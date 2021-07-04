Marathi art director Raju Sapte dies by suicide alleging harassment

In a tragic turn of events, art director Raju Sapte has died by suicide. He was working in the Marathi film and TV world. It seems he took his own life at his residence, which is located in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad township. He has said that he was harassed by someone from the labour union. Before, he took this fatal step, he shot a video where he named the person who allegedly harassed him. In the video, he is heard saying that he was in turmoil for a few days. He said he was being defamed by some person who asked labourers to spread wrong information about default in payments.

As per SpotboyE, the statement in the video goes like this, "Namaskar, my name is Raju Sapte and I am an art director. I am not making this video in any intoxication. From the last few days, I have been harassed by Rakesh Maurya of the Labor Union. There are no complaints against me and I have cleared all payments of labors. Rakesh Maurya is provoking the labor people even though all the payments have been cleared. This has stuck with many of my projects."

He further says that he has five projects in his kitty but Rakesh Maurya has made it impossible for him to start any work. He said that he had to leave a project for the same reason. Raju Sapte, said as a mark of protest I am ending my life today. Vivek Mugalikar who is the senior police inspector at Wakad says they have recovered the clip and suicide note. He added, "We have registered abetment to suicide case. Further investigation is on."

Sapte has worked in a number of Marathi movies like Manyaa - The Wonder Boy.