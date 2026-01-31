Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 1: Rani Mukerji's cop thriller OVERSHADOWED by Border 2, earns Rs...

The plot of Mardaani 3 centres on Rani Mukerji's character, Shivani Shivaji Roy, who fights Amma (played by Mallika Prasad) in an attempt to save girls and uncover a network of organised child trafficking. Aditya Chopra is producing the movie under the Yash Raj Films brand.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 1: Mardaani 3, the third instalment in Rani Mukerji's successful franchise, will be released on Friday, January 30, 2026. When it was released, the film earned favourable reviews from critics and audiences alike, and it started well at the Indian box office. Abhiraj Minawala directs Mardaani 3, which stars Rani Mukerji, Mallika Prasad, and Janki Bodiwala. With Sunny Deol's Border 2 posing a challenge, let's see how much Mardaani 3 made on its first day.

Mardaani box office collection day 1

Mardaani 3 made Rs 3.80 crore on its opening day at the box office, according to preliminary estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk. On Friday, January 30, 2026, the movie opened with an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.63%. The evening shows had the highest occupancy rate (17.13%), followed by the afternoon shows (14.78%) and the morning shows (8.97%).

On Friday, January 30, 2026, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan posted a message on X (previously Twitter) wishing Rani Mukerji luck for her movie, Mardaani 3. In his X post, he wrote, "Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too. @yrf #Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji (sic)."

Mardaani 3 plot

Mardaani 3 review

The film finds its most vital element through Rani Mukerji, who serves as its central focus. The story depends on her screen presence, which she uses to create an impressive performance as Shivani. It can be said that Rani's portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy is the strongest in the franchise. Right from her entry scene, Rani Mukerji was able to grab the audience's attention. The graph of her character kept on growing throughout the film. Speaking of her action sequences, Rani, if not heroically so appealing, made it look very raw and organic. She portrays a strong-witted and fearless cop, fighting to save the minor victims from the hands of a ruthless villain, Amma.

