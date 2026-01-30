Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 1: Amid Border 2 success, Rani Mukerji's gritty thriller sees SLOW start, earns Rs...

Rani Mukerji returns in Mardaani 3 to save females who vanish into thin air. The movie, which debuted on Friday, January 30, is competing with Border 2. Here's how much it collected on day 1.

Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 1: Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji's police drama, debuted in theatres on Friday, January 30. Despite huge anticipation, Mardaani 3's opening against Sunny Deol's Border 2 was subdued. The audience gave the movie favourable reviews when it first came out. Abhiraj Minawala is the director of Mardaani 3, the third installment of Rani Mukerji's well-known action-thriller franchise. Lets take a peek at how much the movie grossed on its first day.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 1

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 raked in 1.28 crore on its opening day as of 5 pm. On day 1, the film witnessed about 11.88% occupancy during the morning shows.

TRENDING NOW

Mardaani 3 began with low occupancy rate

The movie, which also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in significant parts, was released worldwide today. Its occupancy rates were disappointing, indicating a worryingly low first audience attendance. A city-wise examination indicates a patchwork and inconsistent performance. While the movie had some success in Mumbai, where it had an overall occupancy of 18.50%, thanks to a 24% afternoon attendance, and Chennai, where it had an occupancy of 19%, numerous other significant metropolitan centres reported single-digit numbers.

Surat registered a pitiful 5% total occupancy, while important markets like Bengaluru and Ahmedabad lingered at 7.50%. Only 14% came from the National Capital Region (NCR), an important box office region. According to the statistics, the trend indicates that the film's popularity is still mostly confined in particular areas, failing to spark a pan-Indian opening.

Mardaani 3 vs Border 2

Compared to Border 2, Mardaani 3 began with a very small screen presence in important regions. Border 2 topped the mass circuits, while Mardaani 3 recorded the highest show counts in key cities like Bengaluru (231), Mumbai (375), and Delhi NCR (521). Delhi NCR (1,270) and Mumbai (851), two crucial areas for any Hindi release, had more screenings of the Sunny Deol film.

Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Pune also witnessed Border 2 play on more screens than Mardaani 3.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more