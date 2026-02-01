Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji's cop drama maintains momentum amid Border 2's massive success

Aditya Chopra is the producer of Mardaani 3, which is directed by Abhiraj Minwala and written by Aayush Gupta under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, made ₹4 crore on its opening day at the box office on Friday. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie kept up its momentum on Saturday, earning ₹ 6 crore, taking its two-day total to ₹ 10 crore. Around the nation, there has been geographic variation in the movie's performance. With an overall occupancy rate of 34.67%, Pune topped, followed by Mumbai at 30.33% and Kolkata at 26.33%. While smaller markets like Surat experienced low turnout of 6.33%, the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a strong 25.33%.

Mardaani 3 box office collection

Morning shows had the lowest attendance, ranging from 3% in Surat to 19% in Pune, while evening slots were the most popular, peaking at 44% in Pune, 39% in Mumbai, and 45% in Kolkata. Afternoon shows were moderately crowded, while night shows remained virtually vacant across regions. In terms of scale, NCR led with 535 shows, followed by Mumbai (414) and Bengaluru (223), indicating high demand and widespread distribution in key metropolitan regions.

TRENDING NOW

About Mardaani 3

Aditya Chopra is the producer of Mardaani 3, which is directed by Abhiraj Minwala and written by Aayush Gupta under the Yash Raj Films banner. Because it falls on Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in Indian cinema, the release is very noteworthy. Starring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, the movie is the third entry in the Mardaani series, after Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019).

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more