Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 3: Can Rani Mukerji's cop thriller BEAT last big female-led film Maa?

Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 3: Mardaani 3's impact is being felt at the box office thanks to Rani Mukerji's Shivani Shivaji Roy persona. In fact, Mardaani 3 is doing somewhat better at the box office than the previous major female-led movie, Maa, which starred Kajol. The figures indicate that Rani is currently prepared to surpass the standard set by Maa's first-weekend sales, despite the fact that both women have consistently maintained a strong hold at the box office.

Mardaani 3 vs Maa box office collection

On its first Sunday or day 3, Rani Mukerji's film has managed to collect Rs 1.83 crore and a total domestic net of Rs 12.08 crore. However, last year, Kajol's Maa collected Rs 7 crore on its third day. It will be interesting to see if by the end of the day, Mardaani 3 will surpass Maa's first weekend collection.

Rani Mukerji beats Maa in first 48 Hours on BMS

Compared to what Maa accomplished during its premiere last year, Rani Mukerji has demonstrated a greater trajectory throughout its first 48 hours, according to the two-day data on BookMyShow. After two days, Maa's total ticket sales on BMS were 216.41K, while Rani Mukerji's cop drama had 232.45K, including pre-sales.

About Mardaani 3

Aditya Chopra is the producer of Mardaani 3, which is directed by Abhiraj Minwala and written by Aayush Gupta under the Yash Raj Films banner. Because it falls on Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in Indian cinema, the release is very noteworthy. Starring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, the movie is the third entry in the Mardaani series, after Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019).

