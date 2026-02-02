Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji's cop drama BEATS Kajol's Maa, earns Rs...

On its first Sunday or day 3, Rani Mukerji's film has managed to collect Rs 7.25 crore and a total domestic net of Rs 17.50 crore. However, last year, Kajol's Maa collected Rs 7 crore on its third day.

Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 3: In its first two days at the box office, Mardaani 3 has done nicely. The third instalment of the cop action thriller starring Rani Mukerji follows the past box office performance of the franchise. Abhiraj Minawala's crime action thriller got off to a great start. On Friday (Day 1), the movie, which was solely available in Hindi, made an estimated Rs 4 crore. The movie made an estimated Rs 6 crore in net revenues on its debut Saturday, according to a report by Sacnilk.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 3

On its first Sunday or day 3, Rani Mukerji's film has managed to collect Rs 7.25 crore and a total domestic net of Rs 17.50 crore. However, last year, Kajol's Maa collected Rs 7 crore on its third day. Therefore, the Rani Mukerji movie surpassed Kajol's Maa, as the movie collected Rs 7 crore on its third day.

Mardaani 3 worldwide collection

In the meantime, the movie has made an estimated Rs 11.85 crore. Mardaani 3 has recorded a global total of roughly Rs 14.25 crore with an additional Rs 2.5 crore from foreign markets.

Mardaani 3 breaks record of Mardaani 2

Mardaani 3, which stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role alongside Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, has already exceeded the opening day receipts of Mardaani 2, which brought in Rs 3.80 crore net, while the original Mardaani brought in Rs 3.40 crore net on Day 1.

About Mardaani 3

Aditya Chopra is the producer of Mardaani 3, which is directed by Abhiraj Minwala and written by Aayush Gupta under the Yash Raj Films banner. Because it falls on Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in Indian cinema, the release is very noteworthy. Starring Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, the movie is the third entry in the Mardaani series, after Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019).

