Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rani Mukherji’s film witnesses 50% DROP on first Monday, earns Rs…; get closer to…

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3 is progressing at a slow but steady pace at the box office. According to initial estimates, as reported by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 2.15 crore net in India on its first Monday after its release. With this, the film's total domestic box office collection has reached approximately Rs 19.65 crore. Released on Friday, the film performed well over the weekend and then saw a typical drop on Monday. Director Abhiraj Minawala's film showed consistent growth during the weekend. Although the film is facing tough competition from other big releases and deals with a serious subject, Mardaani 3 is holding its ground. Trade experts believe that the positive audience response and Rani Mukerji's powerful performance are its biggest strengths.

Mardaani 3 day-wise box office collection

Looking at the day-wise earnings, Mardaani 3 had a decent start on its first day, Friday, earning Rs 4 crore. On Saturday, the film's earnings increased to Rs 6.25 crore. On Sunday, the film performed even better, earning Rs 7.25 crore. On the fourth day, its first Monday, the film added Rs 2.15 crore. Thus, the total collection in four days has reached Rs 19.65 crore net, which is considered satisfactory for a content-driven film.

All about Mardaani 3

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Mardaani 3, like its predecessors, is based on a serious and socially relevant issue. The first Mardaani (2014) dealt with the serious issue of human trafficking, while Mardaani 2 focused on the mindset of a dangerous criminal. Mardaani 3 brings another important social problem to the limelight. Written by Ayush Gupta, the film stars Rani Mukerji along with Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles. The story revolves around the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of 93 girls, which SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy attempts to solve.

Rani Mukherji’s powerful statement

As quoted by PTI, Rani Mukherji said, “This film belongs to every viewer who believes that cinema can do more than entertain… it can maybe speak to our conscience. If Mardaani 3 has moved you, disturbed you, or made you think – then it has done its job. Discomfort is where change begins. Our girls do not need our sympathy. They need our protection. They need our courage. They need our voices right now and not tomorrow because just a film alone cannot bring change. Change begins in our homes, in our schools, in our streets. It begins when we teach our sons how to respect, when we empower our daughters with confidence and when we stand up for a girl child who cannot stand up for herself."

