Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 5: Rani Mukerji's cop drama SLOWS DOWN amid Border 2 success, earns Rs...

Mardaani 3's box office collection indicates a 70% reduction. Sacnilk estimates that Rani Mukerji's cop drama did not perform well with audiences and did not exceed the 20 crore mark.

Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 5: The first two instalments of Mardaani, a rough female-led police film starring Rani Mukerji, shattered the stereotype that women exclusively make romantic or comedic films. It was a major commercial and critical success. Regretfully, despite the popularity of the franchise, Mardaani 3, the most recent instalment, has been performing poorly at the box office. Mardaani 3, which was released on January 30, 2026, is based on the issue of trafficking in girls. Sacnilk claims that the film appeared to expand slightly during the weekend before seeing a steep decline in weekday attendance.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5

Based on Sacnilk's estimations, the numbers appear to be approximately 2.15 crore on Day 4. The numbers appear to have exhibited a significant decline, totalling over 70%. According to Sacnilk data, the numbers appear to be around Rs 0.3 crore on the fifth day, which is a very small amount. In just five days, the movie made Rs 20.05 crore. The movie has just faded after its weekday showings, despite Day 1's earnings of about 4 crore, Day 2's Rs 6.25 crore, and Day 3's Rs 7.25 crore.

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3, which was directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who previously helmed the highly acclaimed Loveyatri, is about a police officer named Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is portrayed by Rani Mukerji. Mikhail Yawalkar and Janki Bodiwala are also featured in the movie, while Mallika Prasad is viewed as the antagonist.

Reports say that despite having a budget of 60 crore, Rani Mukerji's crop drama has not yet surpassed 20 crore.

