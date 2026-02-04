Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5: Rani Mukherji’s cop drama MAINTAINS steady run, crosses Rs…; faces tough competition with…

Mardaani 3's highest single-day earning so far was Rs 7.25 crore, which was recorded on its first Sunday. The film received a good response from the audience over the weekend.

In the film Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji is once again seen in a police uniform. She reprises her powerful role as SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy for the third time. Produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film was released in theaters on Friday. Since its release, the film has been receiving positive reviews for Rani Mukerji's stellar performance. Despite its serious subject matter, the film is performing reasonably well at the box office and maintaining its hold.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 5

According to the latest report from Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 earned approximately Rs 2.43 crore on its 5th day of release, which was Tuesday. With this, the film's total box office collection has now reached approximately Rs 22.18 crore. The film's highest single-day earning so far was Rs 7.25 crore, which was recorded on its first Sunday. The film received a good response from the audience over the weekend, which resulted in a successful opening.

Mardaani 3 faces tough competition at box office

The box office market presents Mardaani 3 with strong competition from other films. Sunny Deol's film Border 2 has been performing exceptionally well for the past two weeks, and this is impacting Mardaani 3's collection. The film maintains its financial performance because traders predict stable earnings according to urban market estimates, which exist as dedicated fan base of the Mardaani franchise.

Rani Mukherji’s heartfelt note for fans

After the film's release, Rani Mukerji spoke about the love and response she has been receiving from the audience. She said that if Mardaani 3 makes the audience think, feel uncomfortable, or emotionally shaken, then the film has done its job. In her words, “Our girls do not need our sympathy. They need our protection. They need our courage. They need our voices right now and not tomorrow because just a film alone cannot bring change. Change begins in our homes, in our schools, in our streets. It begins when we teach our sons how to respect, when we empower our daughters with confidence and when we stand up for a girl child who cannot stand up for herself."

All about Mardaani 3

The story of Mardaani 3 is written by Ayush Gupta. The film also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in important roles alongside Rani Mukerji. The story revolves around the investigation of the disappearance of 93 girls, which SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy attempts to solve.

