Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukherji’s cop drama witnesses DIP, earns Rs…; will it recover its budget?

Mardaani 3 increased the excitement among audience with women centric storyline packed with action thriller. Read on to know more.

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani was released in theaters on 30 January 2026. The film received a good response at the box office in the first week of its release. The audience was excited about the film, especially for being a women-centric action thriller. In the first three days, the film's earnings kept increasing, which made it clear that the film was getting a good start at the box office. But after the weekend, the situation began to change, and from Monday, the film's earnings saw a decline.

Is Mardaani 3 affected by Border 2?

Many on social media are saying that Mardaani 3 has received a mixed response from the audience. Some people liked the story and action, while some did not find the film very effective. At the same time, many netizens believe that the audience is giving more preference to Border 2 than Mardaani 3. Due to this, the crowd of Mardaani 3 in theaters is decreasing. The trend of the audience is clearly seen more towards big and masala films.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the initial report of Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 earned just Rs 2 crore on the sixth day that is Wednesday. This is significantly lower than Tuesday, as the film had collected Rs. 2.6 crore on the fifth day. So far, the total collection of the film has been around Rs 24.25 crore. The film collected Rs 17.50 crore in the first weekend. The opening was good on Friday, but the collection increased on Saturday and Sunday. On Wednesday, the theatre occupancy was just 9.17 per cent, which is considered to be very low.

Will Mardaani 3 be able to recover its budget?

According to reports, the budget of Mardaani 3 is around Rs 42 crore. The coming weekend is considered very important for the film, because it will decide whether the film will be able to recoup its budget or not. But the way the collections are falling, it is a clear indication that the journey ahead for the film can be difficult.

All about Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 stars Rani Mukerji, Jankee Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Milkha Yawalkar, Prajesh Kashyap, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The previous two films of the franchise, Mardaani and Mardaani 2, were successful at the box office, but Mardaani 3 is struggling this time due to stiff competition and weak hold.

