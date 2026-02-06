Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rani Mukherji’s film makes LOWEST single day earning, collects Rs…; FAILS to…

Mardaani 3 opened with Rs 4 crore on the first day. It saw an increase on the second day, earning Rs 6.25 crore. On the third day, Sunday, the film recorded its highest collection to date, earning Rs 7.25 crore.

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3 appears to be gradually weakening at the box office. The film received a decent response in its initial days of release, but its earnings are now showing a continuous decline. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned over Rs 26 crore in India. However, the number of viewers seems to be decreasing on weekdays compared to the first weekend.

Mardaani 3 Day-wise Box Office Collection

Looking at the film's day-wise collection, Mardaani 3 opened with Rs 4 crore on the first day. ​​It saw an increase on the second day, earning Rs 6.25 crore. On the third day, Sunday, the film recorded its highest collection to date, earning Rs 7.25 crore. The film's performance in the first three days was considered satisfactory.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 7

However, the film's pace slowed down from the fourth day onwards. On the fourth day, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore, on the fifth day Rs 2.60 crore, and on the sixth day Rs 2.10 crore. Now, according to initial estimates, the film has earned a net of Rs 1.85 crore on the seventh day. With this, the film's total domestic net collection has reached Rs 26.30 crore.

All about Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and written by Ayush Gupta. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and was released in theaters on Friday. In this film, Rani Mukerji is once again seen in the role of SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy. The story revolves around the investigation of the sudden disappearance of 93 girls who have gone missing in the last three months.

The first film of the Mardaani franchise was released in 2014, directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mardaani 2 was directed by Gopi Puthran. This franchise has always been known for bringing serious social issues to the forefront. While the first film tackled the horrific subject of human trafficking, the second film delved into the psyche of a terrifying serial killer.

