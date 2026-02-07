Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 8: Rani Mukerji's film FAILS to beat Mardaani 2's opening week earnings, mints Rs...

Aayush Gupta wrote the screenplay for the movie. The story follows SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, as she looks into the disappearance of ninety-three young girls over the course of three months. Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad are also featured in Mardaani 3.

Mardaani 3 Box Office collection day 8: Mardaani 3 box office collection day 8: Mardaani 3 continued to crawl on its eighth day of release. The movie brought in about Rs 1.75 crore on Friday in India. This brings the amount to almost Rs 28.05 crore, according to the Sacnilk website. Since the film had already earned Rs 26.30 crore in its first week, the second week has started slowly but steadily. The initial week had a strong hold, and the Day 8 decline is typical for a workday. Although fewer people are watching the movie currently, it is still attracting viewers.

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 8

Overall, Hindi occupancy on Friday was 11.63%, meaning that although some shows were quiet, others had a rise. Because most people go out later in the day, the occupancy rate for the morning performances was 6.58%. Afternoon programs increased slightly to 10.77 percent. As more individuals attended the nighttime shows, the occupancy rate increased to 11.58%. At 17.60%, the attendance at the night performances was the highest.

TRENDING NOW

Mardaani 3 fails to beat Mardaani 2

At 26.55 crores, Mardaani 3 had a lacklustre first week. Compared to the previous Mardaani, which made 23 crores in its first seven days, it was still somewhat better. However, Mardaani 2, which made 28.05 crores in its first week of release, outperformed Rani Mukerji's threequel.

About Mardaani 3

Aayush Gupta wrote the screenplay for the movie. The story follows SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, as she looks into the disappearance of ninety-three young girls over the course of three months. Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad are also featured in Mardaani 3.

Aditya Chopra produced Mardaani 3, which hit theatres last Friday. The first movie, directed by Pradeep Sarkar, was called Mardaani and was released in 2014. Gopi Puthran was the director of Mardaani 2. Mardaani 3 continues the franchise's tradition of portraying stories that are both socially important and hard-hitting.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more