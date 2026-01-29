Mardaani 3 Box Office prediction: Can Rani Mukerji's film BEAT Border 2's opening day earnings?

After a three-year hiatus, Rani Mukerji returns to theatres for the third instalment of the trilogy Mardaani 3. Her most recent film, Mrs Chatterjee against Norway, was released in 2023.

Mardaani 3 box office prediction: In Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will play ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy once more. Film enthusiasts have been looking forward to the movie since the trailer was released. With a darker tone and greater savagery than before, the film carries on the saga. The story centres on a horrible episode of human trafficking in Mumbai, where 93 women disappear within 90 days. The investigation compels Shivani to pursue a dangerous criminal network under extreme strain.

Mardaani 3 box office prediction

The latest film follows the popularity of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019). The filmmakers have assured that the film will be filled with both amusement and severe violence. Will Mardaani 3 follow in the footsteps of Mardaani 2 and become another hard-hitting instalment in the franchise?

Mardaani 3 is releasing at a time when the box office is taken by Sunny Deol's Border 2. Speaking to NDTV, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Mardaani 3 and Border 2 are works of two different genres. Adarsh ​​said, "These two films are very different in terms of budget, cost, and casting." Sacnilk, a trade tracker, reports that the movie has already sold ₹26.92 lakh worth of tickets (not including block booking). The film has had 3,176 shows in India. Final statistics are still anticipated from the producers, Yash Raj Films.

Mardaani 3 cast

Rani Mukerji plays the courageous ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy again, a figure renowned for her keen senses and perseverance. This time, Shivani must contend with Amma, a strong female adversary portrayed by Mallika Prasad. Amma emerges as a formidable opponent, sparking a passionate woman-versus-woman conflict. Janki Bodiwala, widely known for her performances in Shaitaan have joined the cast of the much-anticipated film.

The film, which was directed by Abhiraj Minawala, coincides with Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in the entertainment industry. The much-awaited movie's advance bookings are now open.

