Mardaani 3 Box Office Prediction: Rani Mukherji’s film to continue its GOLDEN run, set for HATTRICK amid…

Mardaani 3 is set to hit theatres today, January 30, 2026. The film is releasing amid the powerful run of Sunny Deol's Border 2.

Rani Mukerji has come back to the box office with the third instalment of the popular Mardaani series. Earlier, both Mardaani and Mardaani 2 were well received by the audience and performed well at the box office. For this reason, trade experts have high expectations for Mardaani 3. The film is releasing at a time when Border 2 is breaking box office records and the tremendous wave of the Dhurandhar is sweeping the country. Even in such an environment, there is excitement in both the audience and the industry about Mardaani 3.

Mardaani 3 review

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his views on Mardaani 3. He said that Mardaani is a powerful franchise. According to Taran Adarsh, “Mardaani is a powerful franchise. The first two installments worked at the box office. Rani Mukerji delivered her finest performances in both the films.” He also said that this time the villain in the film will be a woman, which will make the story more interesting. With Mardaani 3, Taran Adarsh is hopeful that Rani Mukerji will score a hat-trick at the box office and the film will find its audience. In his words, “This time, the antagonist is a female, so it would be interesting to see the clash. I hope with Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will deliver a hat-trick. It will get its audience."

Will Mardaani 3 be able to make space after Border 2?

When Taran Adarsh was asked how right it is to release Mardaani 3 in the midst of a big film like Border 2, he said that it is not right to compare the two films."These two films are very different in terms of budget, costing, and casting." That is, Border 2 is a big war-based film, while Mardaani 3 is a crime thriller, which is based on a strong female character. So the audience of both films is also different, and both will get their own audience.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Prediction

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 has done a business of Rs. 26.92 lakhs in ticket sales even before the release, that too without block booking. The film has received 3,176 shows across India, which is considered to be a good start. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers of the film yet. But the early signs show that people are excited about the film and the opening is expected to be good.

All about Mardaani Franchise

The Mardaani franchise started in the year 2014. The first film was made on a budget of Rs 21 crore, and it earned around Rs 59.55 crore. Rani Mukerji played the role of police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. In 2019, Mardaani 2 came out, which again showed the story of child abduction, and Rani's character goes after a dangerous criminal. The film was also a hit and earned around Rs. 67.12 crore. Now, for the first time in Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will be seen fighting a female villain, which is going to give a new and different experience to the audience.

