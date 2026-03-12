Mardaani 3 OTT release: Rani Mukerji's cop drama to stream on THIS date? Deets here

Mardaani 3, which was directed by Abhiraj Minawala, carries on the tale of courageous police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, who was formerly played by Rani Mukerji in the franchise's prior movies. Yash Raj Films produced the movie, which debuted in theatres on January 30, 2026.

Mardaani 3 OTT Release: After a respectable run in theatres, the crime-thriller Mardaani 3 is now getting ready for its digital release. The movie, which starred Rani Mukerji, became one of the biggest Hindi successes of 2026. After major films like Border 2 and O'Romeo, the movie reportedly became the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Following its debut earlier this year, the third instalment of the well-liked Mardaani trilogy was able to draw people to theatres thanks to strong word-of-mouth and an interesting plot.

Mardaani 3 OTT release: When and where to watch?

The action-packed drama is now getting ready to go on OTT after finishing its theatrical run. The movie is anticipated to begin Netflix streaming on March 27, 2026, according to sources cited by OTTplay and 123Telugu. Although the makers have not yet formally announced the digital launch, the release date is based on the typical eight-week time frame that follows theatre debuts. The movie is anticipated to reach a significantly larger audience once it is made available online, particularly those who were unable to see it in theatres.

Mardaani 3, which was directed by Abhiraj Minawala, carries on the tale of courageous police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, who was formerly played by Rani Mukerji in the franchise's prior movies. Yash Raj Films produced the movie, which debuted in theatres on January 30, 2026.

About Mardaani 3

Shivani Shivaji Roy embarks on one of her most difficult tasks to date in the third movie. The narrative centres on her inquiry into the disappearance of ninety-three girls, which takes her well into the realm of organised crime. She encounters a strong mafia network engaged in a risky trafficking scheme as she starts to learn the facts. Her unwavering quest for justice is examined in the movie as she works to destroy the criminal enterprise and save the victims.

Additionally, Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad portray new roles in the film. Because Mallika is the first female adversary in the Mardaani franchise, her character has garnered special attention. A female antagonist gives the story a new aspect.

