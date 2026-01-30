Mardaani 3 Quick Review: Rani Mukerji ROARS as IPS Shivani Shivaji Roy; Mallika Prasad emerges as...

Mardaani 3 Review: Rani Mukherji is back with another powerful thriller in the Mardaani franchise. The action-packed film has hit theatres today, January 30, 2025.

Mardaani 3 Review: The third installment of Rani Mukerji's popular action-thriller series Mardaani marks her return to the big screen. Rani, reprising her award-winning role as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy IPS, is back to dismantle another criminal nexus in this Yash Raj Films film backed by Aditya Chopra. Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani film series, which made its debut in 2019. It carries on the tale of Rani's character as a tough and fierce police officer. One of the first mega-budget YRF productions, Mardaani 3, is released today, January 30. Aayush Gupta is the writer and Abhiraj Minawala is the director. The film is particularly noteworthy because it commemorates Rani's thirty years in Bollywood.

Rani Mukerji roars as lioness

As expected, Rani Mukerji stood upto the expectations of the fans. Her entry was solid, like a roaring lioness, as she made her entry as a fearless cop.

High on powerful and raw action

There's no stylised slow motion or over-the-top heroics here. Instead, Rani's action is grounded, rough, and authentic, making each punch and chase more powerful.

Mallika Prasad as the formidable villain

Mallika Prasad as Amma will give you chills right from the first moment of her entry. Her aura is intimidating, calm but intriguing, making her emerge as the creepiest villain.

All about the Mardaani franchise

The Mardaani franchise started in the year 2014. The first film was made on a budget of around Rs 21 crore, and it earned around Rs 59.55 crore. Rani Mukerji played the role of Mumbai Police Commissioner Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. This was followed by Mardaani 2 in 2019, which again showed a story involving the kidnapping of girls, and Rani's character was seen confronting a dangerous criminal. The film was also a hit and made a business of around Rs. 67.12 crore.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

Now, for the first time in Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will be seen fighting a female villain, which will be a new and different experience for the audience. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has already sold tickets worth around Rs. 26.92 lakhs without any block booking before its release. Mardaani 3 has received 3,176 shows across the country, which is being considered a good start.

