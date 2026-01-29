Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy; what does VIRAL post about the film suggest...

After a three-year hiatus, Rani Mukerji returns to theatres for the third instalment of the trilogy Mardaani 3. Her most recent film, Mrs Chatterjee against Norway, was released in 2023.

Mardaani 3 First Review: In Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will play ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy once more. Film enthusiasts have been looking forward to the movie since the trailer was released. With a darker tone and greater savagery than before, the film carries on the saga. The story centres on a horrible episode of human trafficking in Mumbai, where 93 women disappear within 90 days. The investigation compels Shivani to pursue a dangerous criminal network under extreme strain.

Mardaani 3 first review

The latest film follows the popularity of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019). The filmmakers have assured that the film will be filled with both amusement and severe violence. Will Mardaani 3 follow in the footsteps of Mardaani 2 and become another hard-hitting instalment in the franchise?

The first review of Mardaani 3 has been posted online on X before the film's theatrical release, which is scheduled for January 30. The post described Mardaani 3 as a worthwhile movie because it entertains while presenting an expert examination of trafficking. Rani Mukerji is about to deliver another outstanding performance which will allow her to dominate the show.

?‍♀️ #Mardaani3 Review: THE LIONESS ROARS. ?

Rani Mukerji is unstoppable. ?

Vijay Varma is the creepiest villain of the year. ?

The Plot: The Dark Web is a nightmare. ?

Brutal. Relevant. Must Watch.

Rating: 4/5 ⭐

Read: ?

#Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji #VijayVarma #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/hd30lBxUAy — Trending Movie Hub (@theakashKaroli) January 29, 2026

Mardaani 3 cast

Rani Mukerji plays the courageous ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy again, a figure renowned for her keen senses and perseverance. This time, Shivani must contend with Amma, a strong female adversary portrayed by Mallika Prasad. Amma emerges as a formidable opponent, sparking a passionate woman-versus-woman conflict. Janki Bodiwala, widely known for her performances in Shaitaan have joined the cast of the much-anticipated film.

The film, which was directed by Abhiraj Minawala, coincides with Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in the entertainment industry. The much-awaited movie's advance bookings are now open.

