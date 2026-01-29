Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy; what does VIRAL post about the film suggest...

Mardaani 3 First Review: In Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will play ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy once more. Film enthusiasts have been looking forward to the movie since the trailer was released. With a darker tone and greater savagery than before, the film carries on the saga. The story centres on a horrible episode of human trafficking in Mumbai, where 93 women disappear within 90 days. The investigation compels Shivani to pursue a dangerous criminal network under extreme strain.
Mardaani 3 first review
The latest film follows the popularity of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019). The filmmakers have assured that the film will be filled with both amusement and severe violence. Will Mardaani 3 follow in the footsteps of Mardaani 2 and become another hard-hitting instalment in the franchise?
The first review of Mardaani 3 has been posted online on X before the film's theatrical release, which is scheduled for January 30. The post described Mardaani 3 as a worthwhile movie because it entertains while presenting an expert examination of trafficking. Rani Mukerji is about to deliver another outstanding performance which will allow her to dominate the show.
?♀️ #Mardaani3 Review: THE LIONESS ROARS. ?
Rani Mukerji is unstoppable. ?
Vijay Varma is the creepiest villain of the year. ?
The Plot: The Dark Web is a nightmare. ?
Brutal. Relevant. Must Watch.
Rating: 4/5 ⭐
Mardaani 3 cast
Rani Mukerji plays the courageous ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy again, a figure renowned for her keen senses and perseverance. This time, Shivani must contend with Amma, a strong female adversary portrayed by Mallika Prasad. Amma emerges as a formidable opponent, sparking a passionate woman-versus-woman conflict. Janki Bodiwala, widely known for her performances in Shaitaan have joined the cast of the much-anticipated film.
The film, which was directed by Abhiraj Minawala, coincides with Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in the entertainment industry. The much-awaited movie's advance bookings are now open.
