Mardaani 3 FIRST review: Is Rani Mukerji's film worth watching? Netizens call Vijay Verma 'the creepiest...'

After a three-year hiatus, Rani Mukerji returns to theatres for the third instalment of the trilogy Mardaani 3. Her most recent film, Mrs Chatterjee against Norway, was released in 2023.

Mardaani 3 First Review: In Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will play ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy once more. Film enthusiasts have been looking forward to the movie since the trailer was released. With a darker tone and greater savagery than before, the film carries on the saga. The story centres on a horrible episode of human trafficking in Mumbai, where 93 women disappear within 90 days. The investigation compels Shivani to pursue a dangerous criminal network under extreme strain.

Mardaani 3 first review

The latest film follows the popularity of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019). The filmmakers have assured that the film will be filled with both amusement and severe violence. Will Mardaani 3 follow in the footsteps of Mardaani 2 and become another hard-hitting instalment in the franchise?

The first review of Mardaani 3 has been posted online on X before the film's theatrical release, which is scheduled for January 30. The post described Mardaani 3 as a worthwhile movie because it entertains while presenting an expert examination of trafficking. Rani Mukerji is about to deliver another outstanding performance which will allow her to dominate the show.

Vijay Verma has also been praised for his performance. The post calls Vijay "the creepiest villain of the year."

?‍♀️ #Mardaani3 Review: THE LIONESS ROARS. ?

Rani Mukerji is unstoppable. ?

Vijay Varma is the creepiest villain of the year. ?

The Plot: The Dark Web is a nightmare. ?

Brutal. Relevant. Must Watch.

Rating: 4/5 ⭐

[Link]#Mardaani3 #RaniMukerji #VijayVarma #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/hd30lBxUAy — Trending Movie Hub (@theakashKaroli) January 29, 2026

Mardaani 3 cast

Rani Mukerji plays the courageous ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy again, a figure renowned for her keen senses and perseverance. This time, Shivani must contend with Amma, a strong female adversary portrayed by Mallika Prasad. Amma emerges as a formidable opponent, sparking a passionate woman-versus-woman conflict. Janki Bodiwala, widely known for her performances in Shaitaan, and Vijay Verma have joined the cast of the much-anticipated film.

The film, which was directed by Abhiraj Minawala, coincides with Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in the entertainment industry. The much-awaited movie's advance bookings are now open.

