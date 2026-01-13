Mardaani 3 Trailer X Review: Rani Mukerji is back with a BANG, netizens laud her for...; predict film to be 'Heart Wrenching and...'

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is Mardaani 3, which stars Rani Mukerji. Netizens' reactions to the movie's trailer, which was released on Monday, was mixed.

Mardaani 3 Trailer X Review: Rani Mukerji will return to the big screen this year with Mardaani 3, after Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in 2023. Yash Raj Films has unveiled the trailer of the movie, kicking off the 30th-year anniversary of the actress. In Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji returns to her legendary role as the tough and unyielding police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, who must act quickly to save several missing Indian girls. This time, in a bloody struggle for justice for innocent lives, Shivani will face up against a ruthless, cruel, and strong lady (the antagonist). While Rani's performance has been the buzz of the town, the movie's trailer was out on Monday, January 12, and internet users' reactions to it have been varied.

Mardaani 3 Twitter review

A netizen tweeted, "#Mardaani3 is going to be one of the most Heart Wrenching Movie of 2026?? This Movie Deserves our attention #RaniMukerji (sic)." Another X user wrote, "#Mardaani3 Looks like Cheap Copy of DELHI CRIMES SEASON 3 ?‍♂️ Nothing New (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Bhaisaab kya bawaal trailer hai goosebumps aa gaye??? The OG Shivani Shivaji Roy is back and how?? #Mardaani3 (sic)."

Another commented, "@yrffilms #Mardaani3 reminds us of #Delhicrime last season. Excellent! We always want to watch more of human trafficking."

While one more wrote, "#Mardaani3 looks good but it won't be better than #mardaani2. That one was epic. Madness of #vishaljethwa."

About Mardaani 3

In 2014, the Mardaani franchise's first instalment was launched. The Pradeep Sarkar-directed movie was a box office success and garnered favourable reviews. Abhiraj Minawala, who previously directed LoveYatri and served as an associate director on several movies, including Tiger 3 and War 2, is currently directing Mardaani 3.

Part 3 is expected to live up to the excellent standards set by Parts 1 and 2. Given the conflicting reactions to the trailer, let's hope that the movie wins over both reviewers and viewers.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



