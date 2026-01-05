Mark Box Office Collection Day 12: Kichcha Sudeep's action drama witnesses SPIKE, earns Rs…, can beat Nandamuri’s Akhanda 2 only if…

Kichcha Sudeep's action-drama film Mark was released in theatres on December 25 and has completed its 12 days at box office. Let's take a look at the film's earning.

The Kannada action-drama film Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role, has completed 12 days in theaters. Released on December 25, the film has grossed approximately Rs 25.54 crore net in India so far. The film entered its 12th day on January 5th and continues to run in Karnataka and some dubbed version markets. While the opening was strong, the film's momentum slowed down considerably afterward. According to Sacnilk, Mark had a fantastic opening day, earning Rs 8.6 crore. This collection was primarily from Karnataka, where Kichcha Sudeep enjoys a massive fan following. However, the movie registered a steep fall on the second day and could only make Rs 3.2 crore. The movie's revenue was quite constant over the first weekend. On the third day, the movie's income was nearly equal to that of the first day, and on the fourth day (Sunday), the collection experienced a minor rise, touching Rs 3.4 crore. After this, the movie's revenue went down steadily during the week. The collection fell under Rs 1.2 crore from Monday, and the downward trend continued until Wednesday.

Mark Box Office Collection Day 12

The film received a slight boost at the beginning of the second week. On the eighth day (second Thursday), the film earned approximately Rs 1.9 crore. This increase was contributed by the Kannada version as well as the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions. The film showed a slight improvement during the second weekend. On the ninth day, it earned approximately Rs 0.6 crore, on the tenth day Rs 0.76 crore, and on the eleventh day approximately Rs 1 crore, registering a growth of 31.58%. By noon on the twelfth day, the movie's total gross was just Rs 25.54 crore as it made only Rs 0.03 crore.

Mark Vs Akhanda 2 box office collection

On the other side, Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie, Akhanda 2, has been the clear winner over Mark at the box office. Akhanda 2, despite 4% drop in revenues, was still able to garner Rs 1 crore. The total collection of Akhanda 2 over the 12 days has reached an astonishing Rs 86.5 crore, whereas the collection of Mark is like a drop in the ocean as compared to that figure.

All about Mark

The narrative of Mark is centered on the character of Ajay Markandey, a police officer who is suspended but takes on the criminal underworld, the corrupt politicians, and the legal system.

