Mark Box Office Collection Day 13: Kichcha Sudeep’s action thriller sees massive DIP, earns Rs…, Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha registers 97%...

Kannada action-drama film Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role, has completed its 13 days in theatres. Let's take a look at the box office collection of the film.

Kannada action-drama film Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role, has completed its 13 days in theatres. The film was released on December 25 and has so far earned around Rs. 26.44 crore net in India. According to the report of Sacnilk, the film had a great opening on the first day of release and earned Rs. 8.6 crore. The earnings came mostly from Karnataka, where Kichcha Sudeep enjoys a huge fan following. However, after a huge opening on the first day, the film's earnings saw a sharp decline. On the second day, the film collected Rs 3.2 crore. After that, the film's earnings in the first weekend were almost stable. On the third day, the film's collection remained around the first day, while on the fourth day, that is Sunday, it saw a slight increase, and the film made a business of about Rs 3.4 crore. The film is expected to hold its own at the box office.

Mark Box Office Collection Day 13

In the second week, the film witnessed a drop in its collections. On the eighth day, that is the second Thursday, the film earned about Rs. 1.9 crore. Along with the Kannada version, the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions also contributed to the earnings. The film's performance improved a bit in the second weekend. The film collected Rs. 0.6 crore on the ninth day, Rs. 0.76 crore on the tenth day, and around Rs 1 crore on the eleventh day, registering a growth of around 31%.

However, the film's collections have dipped since then. On the twelfth day, the film collected just Rs. 0.27 crore, a drop of over 76 per cent from the previous day. According to Sacnilk, on the thirteenth day, that is the second Tuesday, the film earned only Rs. 0.22 crore. With this, the total collection of the film reached Rs. 26.44 crore.

Is Vrusshabha the biggest flop of Mohanlal?

On the other hand, the Malayalam film Vrusshabha released during the same period turned out to be the biggest box office flop of the year. The Mohanlal-starrer was touted to be one of the most ambitious films in Malayalam cinema. The film collected Rs 60 crore on its first day in India. By the sixth day, the film earned only Rs. 1.5 crore in India and only 30 thousand dollars abroad. Made on a budget of about Rs 70 crore, the worldwide collection of the film was only Rs 2 crore, which is about 97 percent less than the budget.

All about Mark

The story of the film revolves around a police officer named Ajay Markandey, who is suspended. Despite this, he single-handedly opens the front against criminals, corrupt leaders, and weak law and order. The film is a mix of action, drama, and a fight against the system.

