Mark Box Office Collection Day 2: Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller collects Rs...

Kiccha Sudeep leads an ensemble cast in the Kannada action-thriller Mark, which was released on December 25, 2025. The film, which was directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, centres on a suspended police officer who goes back to work in order to destroy a network of dishonest politicians and gangsters.

Mark Box Office Collection Day 2: In Vijay Karthikeyaa's film Mark, Kichcha Sudeep portrays a suspended police officer battling a high-stakes plot. This gritty thriller follows his relentless hunt for kidnapped children as he makes his way through a web of cruel criminals and dishonest politicians. As the film gains traction in the Indian market, Sudeep's massive on-screen presence keeps driving its appeal throughout the holiday season.

Mark Box Office Collection Day 2

A Sacnilk report states that on its second day in India, on Friday, December 26, 2025, Mark made about ₹0.19 crore. With this revenue, the movie's total domestic net earnings are anticipated to be ₹6.47 crore.

Mark theatre occupancy

In Kannada, the movie's overall occupancy rate was 81.87%. Due to the holiday, many fans attended, as seen by the morning programs' 62.06% attendance. The occupancy reached a peak of 90.75% later in the day. Later, it declined, with night shows recording 86.67% and evening shows reaching 88.01%.

What is the plot of Mark?

According to IMDb, the movie's gist reads, “A suspended police officer confronts criminals and corrupt politicians terrorising the state. As violence erupts, he returns to duty to defeat the villains and restore justice.”

Mark cast

