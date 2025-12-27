Mark Box Office Collection Day 3: Kichcha Sudeep's action thriller sees massive..., earns Rs…

Kichcha Sudeep, the famous actor of Karnataka, has stepped in cinemas from December 25, 2025 with Mark. Let's take a look at the box office collection.

Mark Box Office Collection Day 3: The new action thriller movie titled Mark from the famous actor from Karnataka, Kichcha Sudeep, has hit the screens on December 25, 2025. The movie has been directed by Vijay Karthikeya. The movie revolves around a police officer who has been suspended from the force. He decides to go to war against the corruption present in the police force. Since its release, the movie has garnered quite a good response from the audience. Concerning the business at the box office, Mark has registered decent collections on its second day as well. According to the report published by Sacnilk, the total amount that the film has collected in India on its second day, which is Friday, the 26th of December, is around ₹3.5 crores, making a dip of 59.30% from the opening day. On the third day, its 1st Saturday, the film earned Rs 0.62 crore as reported by Sacnilk. With this, the total net amount that the film has collected in the domestic market is around ₹12.72 crores.

Mark Box Office occupancy

The occupancy at theaters was also quite good, especially for the Kannada version. Altogether, Mark attained an occupancy of about 16.57 percent. The occupancy at morning shows was about 16.57 percent, which increased steadily as the day advanced.

All about Mark

The storyline of this movie revolves around a police officer being suspended. But because of the rise in crime, violence, and fear of corruption in the state, he comes out of suspension. Since child kidnappings start to surface, he takes on the task of dislodging the entire network of criminals and corrupted politicians on his own.

The action, emotion, and fight against the system in this movie are portrayed in a serious manner. Mark also has an impressive cast, including Kichcha Sudeep, who play an important part in taking the storyline ahead. This movie, directed by Vijay Karthikeya, is an action thriller in the genre of masala movies. It definitely provides entertainment to Kichcha Sudeep fans. If this maintains its fan base over the weekend and in the coming days, then the box office collection may see an escalation.

