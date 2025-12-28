Mark Box Office Collection Day 4: Kichcha Sudeep’s action-thriller WINS hearts, crosses Rs…, can beat Bha Bha Ba only if…

Kichcha Sudeeps' Mark was released on Thursday, As per reports, on the third day, Saturday, the film's earnings remained at almost the same level, collecting Rs 3.25 crore.

Mark Box Office Collection Day 4: Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeeps new action drama film Mark was released in theaters on Thursday. The film has been receiving a good response from audiences since its release and is performing reasonably well at the box office. According to initial estimates, the film earned approximately Rs 0.2 crore on its fourth day, Sunday by 8 am. With this, the film's total earnings have crossed Rs 15.07 crore.

Mark box office collection day wise data

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mark had a fantastic start on its first day, opening with Rs 8.6 crore. However, the film's earnings saw a decline on the second day, raking in approximately Rs 3.2 crore. On the third day, Saturday, the film's earnings remained at almost the same level, collecting Rs 3.25 crore. However, on the fourth day by 8 am, the film's total collection in three days reached Rs 15.07 crore. Earnings are expected to increase in the coming days due to the weekend.

On day 3, Mark had a total Kannada occupancy of 41.07 percent on Saturday. Morning shows saw low attendance, with occupancy recorded at only 16.7 percent. However, attendance increased in the afternoon shows, reaching 46.44 percent. Evening shows saw even better occupancy at 50.22 percent, while night shows saw a further increase to 51.02 percent. The film is benefiting from the weekend. However, the film is facing tough competition at the box office from the film 45 starring Shivrajkumar, Upendra Rao, and Raj B Shetty.

Mark Vs Bha Bha Ba box office collection

Dileep and Mohanlal’s film has completed 10 days in theatres. However, the action comedy drama has shown decent performance at box office. As per reports by Sacnilk, it has collected around Rs 20.9 crore at box office in the first week. According to initial reports, on the 10th day, second Saturday by 8 am, the film had collected Rs 0.4 crore. Meanwhile, talking about Kichcha Sudeep’s Mark, it has collected Rs 15.07 in four days and is inching closer to Bha Bha Ba.

All about Kichcha Sudeeps’ Mark: Story and Cast

Mark is directed by Vijay Karthikeya. Besides Kichcha Sudeep, the film features Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Nishvika Naidu, Guru Somasundaram, and Roshni Prakash in pivotal roles. In the film, Kichcha Sudeep plays the role of a suspended police officer. The story revolves around three distinct yet interconnected events. In the first storyline, Sudeep embarks on a mission to rescue 18 kidnapped children. In the second plot thread, he faces the threat of a violent underworld boss Bhadra, a character played by Naveen Chandra. The third narrative shows the corrupt and cunning characteristics of a politician, Adikeshav (Shine Tom Chacko).

Besides Kichcha Sudeep, the film features Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Nishvika Naidu, Guru Somasundaram, and Roshni Prakash in pivotal roles. The film's music, composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath, has received a positive response from the audience.

