Mark Box Office Collection Day 5: Kichcha Sudeep starrer maintains STRONG hold, earns Rs…; Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha STRUGGLES and mints Rs…

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep's new action drama film Mark and Mohanlal's Vrusshabha were released in theaters on Thursday. Let's take a look atthe box office collection.

Mark Box Office Collection Day 5: Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep's new action drama film, Mark, has received a positive response from audiences. The action, story, and Sudeep's powerful acting are being praised. The film also had a strong opening at the box office and is earning decent revenue. According to preliminary figures as of 10 a.m. on Monday, the fourth day, the film earned approximately Rs 0.13 crore. With this, the film's total earnings have exceeded Rs 15.07 crore. Mark is directed by Vijay Karthikeya. In addition to Kiccha Sudeep, Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Nishvika Naidu, Guru Somasundaram, and Roshni Prakash play important roles. The film's story revolves around a suspended police officer, played by Kiccha Sudeep. The blend of action and drama is resonating with audiences.

Mark Box Office Collection Day-wise Collection

TRENDING NOW

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Mark had a strong opening on its first day. The film earned Rs 8.6 crore. The following day witnessed a decrease in box-office collections, and the movie collected around 3.2 crores of rupees. On the third day, Saturday, earnings remained roughly the same, with the film earning Rs 3.25 crore. Collections on the fourth day were lower, but overall, the film's performance is considered satisfactory.

Is Vrusshabha to become Mohanlal’s biggest flop?

In contrast, the movie Vrusshabha starring Malayalam actor Mohanlal, who is a superstar, is not doing well at the box office, which was the most expected film of the year. Expectations were high, with its budget reportedly estimated at Rs 70 crore. Despite this, the film failed to attract audiences to theaters. Despite its release on a major festival like Christmas, the film's earnings were disappointing, and signs of failure were clearly visible within the first three days.

Vrusshabha box office collection day 4

Vrusshabha earned only Rs 60 lakh on its opening day in India, December 25th, which is considered very weak for a film starring a big star. The film's earnings dropped further on the second day, reaching just Rs 32 lakh. On the third day, Saturday, collections dropped to Rs 23 lakh. According to initial estimates, the film earned approximately Rs 13 lakh on the fourth day. Consequently, the film's total India net earnings in four days were approximately Rs 1.28 crore.

All about Vrusshabha





Vrusshabha is written and directed by Nanda Kishore. Mohanlal plays a double role in the film, playing a medieval king and a modern-day businessman. The film also stars Samarjeet Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, and Neha Saxena in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more